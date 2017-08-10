Arsenal vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League kickoff on TV, stream online

The 2017-18 Premier League season officially begins on Friday, when title hopeful Arsenal welcomes Leicester City to London.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Where: Emirates Stadium in London

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Arsenal to win - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

Leicester City to win - 11/2

Prediction

Arsenal kicks off the season on a high note, with Alexandre Lacazette putting on a show. Arsenal 3, Leicester 1.