Arsenal vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League, stream online

Arsenal hosts Leicester City on Monday at the Emirates to close out the Premier League's ninth matchday, with the Gunners a win away from jumping Tottenham for fourth place. Arsenal has looked sharp in recent weeks as the team goes for its seventh straight league win.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City in the USA

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

Arsenal is at home and playing with tons of confidence. Expect to see creativity, heart and a nice result with Alexandre Lacazette scoring again. Arsenal 3, Leicester 0.