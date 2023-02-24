Arsenal will try to continue their hold atop the Premier League table when the Gunners square off against Leicester City on Saturday at King Power Stadium. After briefly being tied atop the table with Manchester City, Arsenal reclaimed the top spot with a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last Saturday. The Gunners (54 points) hold a two-point lead over City and a five-point lead over Manchester United. Meanwhile, Leicester City enter Saturday's showdown in 14th place in the EPL table with 24 points.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in its latest Arsenal vs. Leicester City odds, with the Foxes the +370 underdog. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Leicester City vs. Arsenal picks or EPL predictions, you must see what soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at Arsenal vs. Leicester City match and locked in his EPL picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Leicester City spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-150), Leicester +0.5 (+120)

Arsenal vs. Leicester City over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Leicester City money line: Arsenal -150, Leicester +370, Draw +300

ARS: The Gunners have earned a league-best 28 points in 12 road matches this season

LEI: Youri Tielemans leads the team in passes (1,177), ranks second in tackles (48) and is tied for third in goals (three)

leads the team in passes (1,177), ranks second in tackles (48) and is tied for third in goals (three) Arsenal vs. Leicester City picks: See picks here

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have dominated the head-to-head series against Leicester recently. They have won the last four meetings between the teams, outscoring Leicester 11-3 over that time. In 33 Premier League meetings all-time, Arsenal have 20 wins to Leicester's five.

In addition, the Gunners face a Leicester side that may be without star midfielder James Maddison. The 26-year-old picked up a knee injury in the team's 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday, and manager Brendan Rodgers said Thursday that Maddison would be evaluated before Saturday's game.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes have a world class midfielder in Youri Tielemans. A 25-year-old from Belgium, Tielemans has an all-around game. He leads the team in passes (1,177), ranks second in tackles (48) and is tied for third in goals (three). His play this season has generated much transfer speculation for the upcoming transfer window since his contract expires after the season.

In addition, Leicester City has the offensive firepower to scare any team. The Foxes have the most goals scored (36) out of any team in the bottom half of the table. They also have more goals than teams like Newcastle and Fulham, who are fifth and sixth in the table, respectively.

How to make Leicester City vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in three total best bets. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Leicester City on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Leicester City vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022, and find out.