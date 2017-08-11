Arsenal vs. Leicester City score, highlights, live updates: Watch Premier League opener on TV, stream online

The Gunners have a new-look attack with Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal and Leicester City kick off the Premier League season on Friday at the Emirates. 

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Emirates Stadium in London
TV: NBCSN 
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories