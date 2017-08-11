Arsenal vs. Leicester: Lacazette goal first of Premier League season in dream debut

Arsenal needed a star striker, and it signed Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon this summer to be the guy in attack, tasked with delivering goal after goal.

The delivery time on his first goal? Two minutes. The French international put Arsenal up 1-0 over Leicester City on Friday just moments into its clash with Leicester City to kick off the Premier League season. Take a look:

Lovely header by a guy who can be one of the best strikers in all of Europe. Arsenal looks to be in good hands up top.

At the back is another story, as Leicester drew level just two minutes later off an error from Petr Cech. Buzzkill for Arsenal fans.