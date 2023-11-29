The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lens @ Arsenal

Current Records: Lens 1-2-1, Arsenal 3-0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Lens will face off against Arsenal in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Emirates Stadium. Lens' last four Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Lens took four shots at the goal on November 8th, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of PSV by a score of 1-0. The loss was Lens' first in this tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Sevilla on November 8th. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Sevilla. Two seems to be a good number for Arsenal as the team scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

The draws rounded Lens' record out to 1-2-1 and PSV's to 1-2-1.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Lens, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -315 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lens won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 03, 2023 - Lens 2 vs. Arsenal 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern