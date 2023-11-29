The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lens @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Lens 1-2-1, Arsenal 3-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Lens will face off against Arsenal in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Emirates Stadium. Lens' last four Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Lens took four shots at the goal on November 8th, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of PSV by a score of 1-0. The loss was Lens' first in this tournament so far.
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Sevilla on November 8th. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Sevilla. Two seems to be a good number for Arsenal as the team scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.
The draws rounded Lens' record out to 1-2-1 and PSV's to 1-2-1.
So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Arsenal is a huge favorite against Lens, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -315 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Lens won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Oct 03, 2023 - Lens 2 vs. Arsenal 1
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
|Time
|How to watch
Galatasaray vs. Manchester United
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
Sevilla vs. PSV
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|The Golazo Show
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. Napoli
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Real Sociedad vs. RB Salzbrug
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Braga vs. Union Berlin
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Arsenal vs. Lens
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Benfica vs. Inter
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Paramount+. CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
9 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network