Arsenal welcome Liverpool to Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday as the third-placed Gunners try to close the gap to the Reds who lead the way at present. Mikel Arteta's men edged past Nottingham Forest 2-1 in midweek while Jurgen Klopp's side blew Chelsea away 4-1 to keep these two separated by five points coming into this one. Arsenal cannot afford to let that lead grow while Liverpool will not want to see it whittled away -- especially with Manchester City back in hot pursuit after a difficult run of form saw Aston Villa briefly enter the mix before Unai Emery's men encountered their own issues.

These two met in the FA Cup recently which saw the Reds advance as part of what could prove to be a glorious send-off for Klopp when he departs at the end of this season. There was also a 1-1 draw just before Christmas in the EPL so the two have faced off fairly recently and will know exactly how they want to approach this one. The Gunners are unbeaten in three league outings against the Reds and have six wins from their last seven in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium which they will aim to extend here in what will be a 200th topflight meeting between the two sides.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 4 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England Stream: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Arsenal +115; Draw +275; Liverpool +190

Team news

Arsenal: Thomas Partey could be in contention for a substitute role while Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber remain out injured. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still on AFC Asian Cup duty with Japan but Mohamed Elneny is back after Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations exit. Gabriel Jesus still has knee issues but should feature while Arteta has Emile Smith Rowe, Kai Havertz and Jorginho to pick between.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Liverpool: Conor Bradley rewarded Klopp for his decision to start the youngster over Trent Alexander-Arnold but the England international should return here. Wataru Endo is still on Asian Cup duty while Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are all injured. Klopp hopes to have Alexis Mac Allister back but Darwin Nunez could now be a doubt after taking a blow to the foot which could reopen the door to Cody Gakpo. Andrew Robertson could hope to replace Joe Gomez in the XI but otherwise Klopp should not tinker too heavily.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Prediction

Arsenal cannot afford to lose this one but neither can Liverpool so a draw with both sides scoring seems to be the most logical outcome. Pick: Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1.