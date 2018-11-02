Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

It's a top-four battle in London on Saturday as red-hot Arsenal takes on undefeated Liverpool. The Gunners are in fourth place in the league, while Liverpool is second and still undefeated with an 8-2-0 record. A win for Arsenal will put them within striking distance of first place, while a Liverpool win provides a little breathing room when it comes to the top-four race.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Date : Saturday, Nov. 3



: Saturday, Nov. 3 Time : 1:30 p.m. ET



: 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +100 / Arsenal +245 / Draw +275

Storylines

Arsenal: Arsenal hasn't lost since August, winning every game but one, which was last weekend's draw against Crystal Palace. The Gunners are flying high and aiming to keep their fine streak going.

Liverpool: The Reds have overcome a little rough patch and are back to their scoring ways, but can the defense keep up? Arsenal is scoring plenty of goals while Liverpool has allowed just three goals in the last six games.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction

Arsenal has been so strong and hasn't long since August, but all good things must come to an end. The streak is over thanks to Jurgen Klopp and company.

Pick: Liverpool +100