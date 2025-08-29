Premier League action moves into Matchday 3 over Labor Day weekend, and the biggest clash on the schedule will take place Sunday, Aug. 31, when title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool square off at Anfield. The two sides drew both their matches a year ago, but Arsenal could not keep up with Liverpool as the Reds captured their second domestic crown in the last six years and their 20th overall as a club. Arsenal won its first two games, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the home opener before torching Leeds United 5-0. Liverpool are also unbeaten after getting past Bournemouth 4-2 in the season opener and scoring a late winner against a short-handed Newcastle United squad last weekend.

If you're interested in soccer betting and specifically Premier League betting at top sportsbooks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say regarding Sunday's game. Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on his picks. Here are Eimer's best bets for Arsenal vs. Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool best bets

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (-105, 1u)

Arsenal Double Chance (-140, 1u)

We are now two matchdays into the season, so while it's still too early to definitively say anything, we can already see some pretty glaring trends. Liverpool's defense is a problem. This club, while having started the season 2-0, will not continue to win if they do not fix their defense. They conceded twice to Bournemouth in their season opener with both goals happening in the second half, and conceded twice while up a man against Newcastle. Liverpool spent so much money in the off season bolstering their front line with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, but ignored their backline. If they play how they did against Arsenal like they did against Newcastle, then Arsenal will eviscerate this backline and find goals like they have done for years now.

I know head-to-head history doesn't always matter since we have different squads, new managers, new players and more, but we can't ignore the fact Arsenal are one of the few clubs who know how to show up when traveling to Anfield. These teams have played six times in Premier League play over the last three years, and Arsenal have not lost a single time over those six matches. Arsenal's last loss at Anfield dates back to 2021, as manager Mikel Arteta loves the Anfield lights for his squad. We have also seen BTTS hit in all six of those matches, the over 2.5 hit in five of those matches, and the score ending 2-2 in three of the six matches. I'm expecting the trends to continue. I think we'll see goals, and worst case I see Arsenal escaping with a point once again.