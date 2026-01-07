Arsenal are 14 points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League table when the two sides meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 in the second matchup of the year between them. Liverpool are one of two clubs to defeat Arsenal in domestic play, though the Gunners have been able to pull away from most of the league in an effort to capture the club's first EPL title since 2003-04. Arsenal enter this match on a five-game winning streak while Liverpool have drawn their last two matches after winning three in a row.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Liverpool odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Liverpool are +475 underdogs (wager $100 to win $475). A draw is priced at +330 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -135, Under +105). You can find the latest projections for Arsenal vs. Liverpool at SportsLine but before locking in any bets, you should see where soccer expert Jon Eimer is leaning towards for this high-stakes clash.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Arsenal vs. Liverpool on Thursday.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool best bets

Arsenal money line and Over 1.5 goals (-120): 1u

Both teams to score (-120): 1u

Exact score: Arsenal 3-1 (+1200): 1u

Manchester City keep dropping points

Arsenal have been motivated all season as the team is pressing towards a long overdue EPL title. The team, however, has found some additional motivation as Manchester City keep dropping points. The Citizens have now dropped points from a winning position in back-to-back fixtures. We watched them lose two points after a draw to Chelsea, followed by a 1-1 draw to Brighton.

This means that a victory against Liverpool would put Arsenal a full nine points ahead of the next best team on the table. Arsenal will look to be as aggressive as ever knowing the importance of three points against a club as big as Liverpool.

Liverpool's key absences

Liverpool have put together a strong run of performances as they are unbeaten in the last nine matches. While they are not losing, they still don't look like their usual dominate self, having dropped points to Fulham and Leeds. They barely beat Wolves 2-1. This team is struggling to find form and their injuries and international duties aren't helping.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are both out in this match due to injury while Mo Salah is still gone for AFCON duties. The lack of a clear goalscorer and a leaky backline means that Liverpool are in for a rough time against the best club in Europe. I still believe Liverpool will score as Arsenal have conceded in four of their last five but ultimately, this should be a comfortable three points for the Gunners.