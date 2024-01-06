It's a marquee matchup in the third round of the 2023-24 English FA Cup on Sunday when Arsenal host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool sit atop the English Premier League table after a decisive 4-2 victory against Newcastle on Monday. Arsenal dropped to fourth, five points off the pace, after consecutive losses in Premier League play. The latest was a 2-1 setback to Fulham at Craven Cottage last Sunday. Arsenal won their record 14th FA Cup title in 2020, while Liverpool's 2022 trophy was their eighth.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET in London. The Gunners are -106 home favorites (risk $106 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Liverpool odds. Liverpool are +245 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is +270 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks, you'll want to see the FA Cup predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 133-134-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-15 (+717) on UCL predictions over that span.

Now, Holliman has broken down Arsenal vs. Liverpool and just revealed his FA Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FA Cup odds for Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Liverpool spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-105)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Liverpool money line: Arsenal -106, Liverpool +245, Draw +270

ARS: Have scored 35 goals in 14 overall home matches (10-3-1).

LIV: Have a 25-17 edge in goals in their 14 away games (7-4-3).

Arsenal vs. Liverpool picks: See picks here

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners just took a point off the Reds at Anfield two weeks ago and are 1-2-0 in the past three overall meetings. They're also looking at 13 days off after the match, while Liverpool get right back to work Wednesday with a League Cup semifinal matchup with Fulham. The Reds will be missing Mohamed Salah, who is playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. With the need to rotate a little bit to keep players healthy for the EFL Cup match, the Gunners should have an edge.

Arsenal also are tough to take down at the Emirates, where they are 7-2-1 in league play with a 22-10 advantage in goals. They have scored at least once in 26 of 29 matches in all competitions and have at least two goals in 11 of 14 home matches. They have six clean sheets in those 14. Six Arsenal players have at least five goals in all competitions, led by Bukayo Saka (nine goals, 11 assists). Gabriel Jesus has seven and has 10 goals and six assists in 20 FA Cup appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Gunners have one victory in their past six overall matches (1-2-3), while the Reds are 8-3-1 in their past 12. The only loss was a Europa League match with Union SG after Liverpool had clinched the top spot in the group and rested numerous players. The Reds are 4-3-1 in the past eight meetings with Arsenal, posting five clean sheets and scoring at least twice in six. Liverpool have scored in 18 straight road matches and have two goals or more in nine of 14 away games in 2023-24.

The Reds will miss Salah, but depth has been a strength, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all itching for more chances. Liverpool come off a thrashing of Newcastle where they put 15 of 34 shots on net and had a 7.27 expected goals. They struggled to finish early but got four goals in the second half, with a brace from Salah and goals from Gakpo and Curtis Jones. Jota has nine goals in all competitions, while Gakpo and Nunez have eight. Nunez also has set up eight. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. Liverpool picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Arsenal vs. Liverpool matchup from every angle. He is leaning slightly Over 2.5 goals and has locked in three other confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. You can only get Holliman's FA Cup picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Arsenal, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.