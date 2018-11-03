Arsenal vs. Liverpool score: Lacazette cancels out Milner's goal in Premier League draw

The Premier League's game of the week, Liverpool at Arsenal, was a frantic match with plenty of chances. In the end, it was a 1-1 draw that saw the Gunners keep their impressive unbeaten streak alive. James Milner scored the opener but Alexandre Lacazette brought the hosts level in the final moments to split the points, as the Reds remained undefeated in the league. Here's how it went down:

Milner's opener

The opening first half saw each team create, and there was tons of space down the wings. Both teams had a clear chance inside the box through a header as both goalkeepers mistimed their challenge, but neither could convert as the game enter the half as it started.

But then on the counter, Liverpool was able to open the scoring via Milner after a save from Bernd Leno. Take a look:

MILNER! A fantastic goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/fNOoDAt4Ow — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018

Huge moment for the Reds, but the Gunners came to life.

Lacazette's tight-angle finish

It looked as if Arsenal would be headed towards its first defeat since August, but Lacazette had other thoughts. The former Lyon striker did a lovely job to keep the ball away from Alisson and put it home through a really tight angle:

LACAZETTE! Beautiful from him! pic.twitter.com/zJxG8fRjGN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2018

Breaking down the numbers

Both teams had four shots on goal. They created more chances with Arsenal having 12 and Liverpool 13, but putting it on frame was a struggle for both.

Arsenal controlled the ball with 62 percent position and Mesut Ozil was fantastic with his creativity, but there were some blown chances.

Liverpool is still undefeated with an 8-3-0 record and are in first place, tentatively. If Manchester City wins on Sunday, they'll go top of the table.

Since back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Chelsea in August, here's Arsenal's form: WWWWWWWWWWWDWD. Not too shabby.

What's next?

Arsenal plays Sporting Lisbon on Thursday in the Europa League. Liverpool faces Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in the Champions League.