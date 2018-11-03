Arsenal vs. Liverpool score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

Arsenal hosts Liverpool (1:30 p.m. ET, Preview) on Saturday in the Premier League's match of the week, as the Gunners aim to keep their host streak going against one of the league's remaining undefeated teams. Arsenal hasn't lost since August, while the Reds have found their scoring touch after a brief little run of average form.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.