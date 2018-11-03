Arsenal vs. Liverpool score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

It's a top-four clash at the Emirates

Arsenal hosts Liverpool (1:30 p.m. ET, Preview) on Saturday in the Premier League's match of the week, as the Gunners aim to keep their host streak going against one of the league's remaining undefeated teams. Arsenal hasn't lost since August, while the Reds have found their scoring touch after a brief little run of average form.

