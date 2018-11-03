Arsenal vs. Liverpool score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage
It's a top-four clash at the Emirates
Arsenal hosts Liverpool (1:30 p.m. ET, Preview) on Saturday in the Premier League's match of the week, as the Gunners aim to keep their host streak going against one of the league's remaining undefeated teams. Arsenal hasn't lost since August, while the Reds have found their scoring touch after a brief little run of average form.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Rashford saves United at Bournemouth
United was able to keep its fine form against Bournemouth going
-
Liverpool vs. Arsenal preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Man. City vs. Southampton preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Barca vs. Rayo preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Juventus vs. Cagliari preview
Here's what to know about this match