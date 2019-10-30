Arsenal vs. Liverpool score: Reds win crazy Carabao Cup thriller in penalty kicks after 10 goals in regulation
It may have just been the game of the season
Liverpool and Arsenal played what will likely go down as the game of the season on Wednesday at Anfield in the Carabao Cup fourth round. The two title contenders scored five goals each in regulation, sending the match to penalty kicks, with the Reds holding on to a 5-4 win from the spot in a game that had everything but defense.
Liverpool jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Arsenal quickly took a 3-1 lead in the first half, and Liverpool also found itself down 4-2, but battled back to make it 4-4 in the second half.
Arsenal then looked on its way to the 5-4 victory when Joe Willock scored this magnificent goal from outside the box 70 minutes in:
But Liverpool was not done. Origi got his second goal of the game in the 94th minute with this acrobatic volley as Anfield erupted:
Then in penalty kicks, Dani Ceballos had his effort saved, and Liverpool scored on all five of its attempts with Curtis Jones netting the winner.
Nine of the 13 shots on goal in this game went in, with Liverpool also scoring on an own goal, and eight different players scored in the match. Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scored twice in the first half.
This match is arguably the craziest in the Carabao Cup or in England for that matter since Arsenal's 7-5 win over Reading back in the same tournament in 2012. That match, seven years ago to the day, saw the Gunners come back from four goals down with Theo Walcott scoring a hat trick.
Liverpool now joins the following teams in the quarterfinals: Colchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Oxford United, Aston Villa and Manchester United.
