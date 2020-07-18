Watch Now: 2020 UEFA Champions League Draw Preview: Manchester City ( 1:54 )

The first finalist for the 2020 FA Cup will be decided on Saturday as tournament favorite Manchester City takes on underdog Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. The winner will play in the final on Aug. 1 against either Chelsea or Manchester United, with those two meeting on Sunday in the other semifinal.

These two clubs met on June 17 in what was the first day of soccer's return in England with Premier League play, and City took home a 3-0 victory while Arsenal failed to record a shot. Since then, the Gunners have shown some improvement, winning five of their last seven, including a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal+800 ; Draw +440; Man. City -310 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are big underdogs and need a near-perfect match to advance. It's going to take an inconsistent defense playing a clean game and the City attack to have an off day. Where Arsenal needs to apply pressure is in the attacking third and slow City's play out of the back. All of that is easier said than done.



Manchester City: Against an Arsenal defense that is below average, expect City to get some golden looks at goal. This one has the chance to be a blowout due to how poor Arsenal's defense can be. Defensively, City has some issues and Arsenal has the players to cause trouble, but even conceding one or two might not matter in the end if the attack is clicking.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City prediction

The Gunners' defense is exposed again, and City makes it to another FA Cup final. Pick: City 4, Arsenal 1