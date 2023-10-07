Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Arsenal

Current Records: Manchester City 6-0-1, Arsenal 5-2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arsenal will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Arsenal should still be riding high after a big win, while Manchester City will be looking to get back into the win column.

Arsenal has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They didn't even let Bournemouth onto the board and left with a 4-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the odds favored Manchester City last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1. The loss put an end to Manchester City's undefeated start to the season.

Arsenal has been performing well recently and they've won three of their last four matches, which somehow isn't as good as their 5-2-0 record this season. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-1-4 Everton (Arsenal's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 41.2% over those games). Manchester City's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 6-0-1.

Arsenal might still be hurting after the devastating 4-1 loss walloping they got from Manchester City in their previous matchup back in April. Will Arsenal have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Manchester City is a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +140 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Arsenal in the last 5 years.