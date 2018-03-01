Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a rematch of last weekend's league cup final

Manchester City and Arsenal meet for the second time in a span of a week when they face off on Thursday in the Premier League. The two met at the weekend for the League Cup final, which City won 3-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City beats Arsenal for the second time in a week, this one not as convincingly as Sergio Aguero again scores the winner. City 2, Arsenal 1. 

