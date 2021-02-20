Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to London to take on Arsenal on Sunday in one of the better matches of the weekend. City are perfect in their last five games and entered the weekend with a 10-point lead atop the table, while Arsenal are in 10th place but can begin to push European spots with an upset victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 21

: Sunday, Feb. 21 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal +550; Draw +325; City -195 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The draw against Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday won't cut it against City. The Gunners' attack was off, the creativity wasn't there, and there they used probably their top attacking talent as of late. While defensively it has been a bit better, they've still conceded in five of their last six. The priority has to be defense against City, and defensively in the middle they must slow down the pace of the match.

Man. City: Kevin de Bruyne returned this week from injury and came off the bench in the midweek win at Everton, and it will be interesting to see how much he plays ahead of the Champions League round of 16 clash against Borussia Monchengladbach next week. In addition to de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero has returned as the club looks to get something going in the No. 9 position after using a bit of Gabriel Jesus as well as a false nine with Phil Foden. City are close to full strength, though eyes will be on Ilkay Gundongan, who missed Wednesday's match.

Prediction

City's attack has a field day with Arsenal's defense and has this one over by the hour mark. Pick: Man. City 3, Arsenal 1