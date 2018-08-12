Arsenal vs. Manchester City score, recap: Pep Guardiola's squad spoils Unai Emery's debut at the Emirates
The reigning Premier League champions started the 2018-19 campaign right where they left off
Manchester City took care of business on the road against Arsenal to start off its title defense on Sunday in the Premier League opener. Despite not having David Silva available and having Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus start on the bench, Pep Guardiola's team had little issues with the Gunners, securing a a 2-0 victory on Matchday 1, and spoiling the official debut of Arsenal coach Unai Emery. Heres what to know:
Nearly a horrific start
Look at what Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech did in the first half, nearly kicking the ball into his own net. This sums up Arsenal's day. Just not sharp.
Sterling continues his form
Raheem Sterling at Manchester City under Guardiola has just been fantastic. He does well in the system to get forward with a mix of runs, and he's been able to improve on his ability to create chances for himself. He did just that in the first half with this opening goal, which proved to be the winner.
Goal of the week?
Bernardo Silva killed off Arsenal in the second half with this lovely, powerful finish. Look at his form and where he puts the ball. It might just be the best goal we've seen in the opening weekend of the Premier League. Cech-mate.
What the result means
For City, it's a lovely start away from home and it shows that even this early in the season, this team is once again the favorite to win the league. As for Arsenal, there wasn't much creativity and Mesut Ozil was had a horrendous day. He gave the ball away time and time again, and his lack of sharpness prevented the Gunners from doing anything.
Relive commentary from Sunday's Arsenal-Manchester City match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Ronaldo scores in first match for Juve
The former Real Madrid man is making a quick impact in Turin, though it's still preseason
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
It's the Spanish Super Cup live from Morocco
-
PSG vs. Caen preview
The capital club kicks off the season at home
-
Liverpool off to flying start
Liverpool made easy work of the Hammers at Anfield
-
Chelsea wins on Sarri's PL debut
The Blues looked sharp under their new manager to start the season
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV