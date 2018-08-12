Arsenal vs. Manchester City score, recap: Pep Guardiola's squad spoils Unai Emery's debut at the Emirates

Manchester City took care of business on the road against Arsenal to start off its title defense on Sunday in the Premier League opener. Despite not having David Silva available and having Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus start on the bench, Pep Guardiola's team had little issues with the Gunners, securing a a 2-0 victory on Matchday 1, and spoiling the official debut of Arsenal coach Unai Emery. Heres what to know:

Nearly a horrific start

Look at what Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech did in the first half, nearly kicking the ball into his own net. This sums up Arsenal's day. Just not sharp.

This is Arsenal Football Club's number 1 goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/2NSis7jjiH — hendogg (@HenryM131) August 12, 2018

Sterling continues his form

Raheem Sterling at Manchester City under Guardiola has just been fantastic. He does well in the system to get forward with a mix of runs, and he's been able to improve on his ability to create chances for himself. He did just that in the first half with this opening goal, which proved to be the winner.

.@ManCity are up and running thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling! #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/RFoog7oqyU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 12, 2018

Goal of the week?

Bernardo Silva killed off Arsenal in the second half with this lovely, powerful finish. Look at his form and where he puts the ball. It might just be the best goal we've seen in the opening weekend of the Premier League. Cech-mate.

BERNARDO SILVA! What a finish! 😮 pic.twitter.com/nBgF490EP1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 12, 2018

What the result means

For City, it's a lovely start away from home and it shows that even this early in the season, this team is once again the favorite to win the league. As for Arsenal, there wasn't much creativity and Mesut Ozil was had a horrendous day. He gave the ball away time and time again, and his lack of sharpness prevented the Gunners from doing anything.

