Arsenal vs. Manchester City score, takeaways: Aguero's hat trick puts pressure back on Liverpool

Manchester City beat Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League's game of the week, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat trick in the 3-1 win. Entering the day in third place following Tottenham's win on Saturday, City returned to second behind Liverpool with this bounce-back victory, which came five days after a shocking loss at Newcastle.

The Gunners entered the weekend in fourth place but now find themselves in sixth with Chelsea and Manchester United winning and moving up.

Here are three takeaways from the match.

Arsenal's injuries are killing them

Look, Arsenal has a boatload of injuries at the back. This unit hasn't been able to stay healthy and lost Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin to season-ending injuries. Seven goals allowed in the last three games show how big the problem is. And it was no different Sunday. It was sloppy, and it was ugly.

Look at this failed clearance at the back which led to Aguero's opener in the first minute:

AGUERO inside the first minute! pic.twitter.com/Va0hK4YcbP — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 3, 2019

This team needs to invest in a new back line this summer, because it doesn't have depth and it doesn't have quality.

Aguero's second goal was fantastic, but look at the gap on the far side of the field where a proper right back should be. Stephan Lichsteiner was nowhere to be found, including on the ball over the top.

This Man City goal is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/K7JUd913DI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 3, 2019

A defense in shambles.

Aguero hitting stride at right time

The former Independiente man's hat trick was his 10th for City -- the second most in Premier League history and just one short of Alan Shearer's record. He's picked up his form, scoring in four straight games in all competitions. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 20, Aguero had two goals. In the last week-and-a-half, he has six. And with Champions League around the corner, his fine form is a good sign that he's ready and looking healthy, even if his third goal was a handball:

¡Polémica en la #LigaPremierTD! El gol con el que marcó su hat-trick @aguerosergiokun ¿Fue con la mano? Juzga tú mismo... pic.twitter.com/VHYYhMZXDa — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) February 3, 2019

Pressure back on Liverpool

Well, after the Reds failed to beat Leicester earlier in the week to take advantage of City's loss, the pressure is now on Jurgen Klopp's team. They'll play on Monday at West Ham United (3 p.m. ET, streaming on fuboTV) against a team that sometimes plays up to its competition. Liverpool is in first place with 61 points, while City is now just two points behind.

