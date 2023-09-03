The Premier League returns to action on Sunday with England's marquee game of the weekend.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Arsenal

Current Records: Manchester United 2-0-1, Arsenal 2-1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Arsenal will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Since the Gunners' last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Arsenal haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They and Fulham played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Man United and Nottingham combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Manchester United won by a goal and slipped past Nottingham Forest 3-2. The game winning goal came at the 76 minute mark off a penalty kick.

Arsenal came out on top in a nail-biter against Manchester United in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 3-2. Will the Gunners repeat their success, or do the Red Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a solid favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -128 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Manchester United.