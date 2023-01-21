Arsenal welcome Manchester United to Emirates Stadium on Sunday knowing that a win could keep them in a position to open up an eight-point gap over Manchester City in second. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League by five points but Mikel Arteta's men have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's chasing group. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are three points further back and could close to within five points of Arsenal too despite the capital outfit's extra game. Arteta's side have only tasted defeat once in the league so far this season and that was against United back in September.

In their last seven Premier League meetings in London, Arsenal have won five of seven and lost just once. Last campaign was a 3-1 victory but United could complete the double over the Gunners for only the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013. Arteta is yet to see his men concede in 2023 after a goalless draw with Newcastle United and clean sheets against both Oxford United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bukayo Saka has scored in his last two outings against United which can only be bettered by Thierry henry and Freddie Ljungberg who scored in three consecutive encounters. The in-form Marcus Rashford boasts four goals and four assists from 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal while Gabriel Martinelli has six goals and four assists from his last 10 appearances at Emirates Stadium.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Arsenal -118; Draw: +270; United +300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus is a long-term miss for the league leaders through a knee injury so Eddie Nketiah should feature again. Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson are the only other major worries for Arteta while Saka and William Saliba avoided bookings against Spurs so are not suspended for this one. Unless Leandro Trossard's move from Brighton and Hove Albion is completed early enough on Friday for him to be registered, the Belgium international is unlikely to make his debut here.

United: Casemiro is suspended so Ten Hag must deal with that. Fred and Scott McTominay came off the bench away at Crystal Palace while Wout Weghorst also made his debut at Selhurst Park. Anthony Martial has been injured which is also the case with Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek is a long-term absentee. Jack Butland is eligible after missing the Palace trip but has yet to even make the substitutes and Fred is no longer treading a suspension tightrope. Jadon Sancho was back in training on Thursday but is unlikely to be ready for this one.

Prediction

Neither team can afford to lose and both sides have five wins and a draw from their last six. Despite home advantage for the Gunners over the Red Devils, it feels like these two will ultimately cancel each other out and give City the chance to provisionally lessen the gap at the top. Pick: Arsenal 1, United 1.