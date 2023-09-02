It was a relatively quiet end to the transfer window for both Arsenal and Manchester United. Both teams made their big moves earlier in the summer, with Arsenal adding Declan Rice and Kai Havertz while Manchester United invested in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojland. United did add Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, however, as they built out their midfield depth. And now the attention returns to the action on the field.

Both teams come into Sunday's match in more perilous positions than they'd like. Conceding a late goal from a set piece against 10-man Fulham last week destroyed Arsenal's hard work in overcoming a 1-0 deficit, and led to them dropping their first points of the season. Manchester United, meanwhile, successfully came back from a 2-0 early deficit against Nottingham Forest to lodge a 3-2 win. That said, they've already lost once to Tottenham Hotspur and were lucky to win an opening day match against Wolverhampton, so they've managed to skate by on subpar performances, despite the point total.

Who's Playing

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Current Records: Manchester United 2-0-1 (6 points), Arsenal 2-1-0 (7 points)

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

Numbers to Know

15.7 -- Manchester are creating 15.7 chances per match, that's the second highest total in the league, behind only Brighton's 17.5. Arsenal, meanwhile, are only seventh in the league with 12 chances created per match, tied with Aston Villa behind both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton.

-- Manchester are creating 15.7 chances per match, that's the second highest total in the league, behind only Brighton's 17.5. Arsenal, meanwhile, are only seventh in the league with 12 chances created per match, tied with Aston Villa behind both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton. 2.4 -- Unsurprisingly, Manchester United are leading the expected goal tally over Arsenal as well, with the third highest total per game in the league at 2.4, while Arsenal are at 2.0, once again seventh. United may have only scored four goals in three matches so far this season, but that masks the fact that they've been a fairly potent attacking side, creating lots of chances, but just not finding the back of the net yet.

-- Unsurprisingly, Manchester United are leading the expected goal tally over Arsenal as well, with the third highest total per game in the league at 2.4, while Arsenal are at 2.0, once again seventh. United may have only scored four goals in three matches so far this season, but that masks the fact that they've been a fairly potent attacking side, creating lots of chances, but just not finding the back of the net yet. 0.9 -- Arsenal, however, are thriving defensively with only 0.9 xG allowed per match. That's second best in the league behind only Manchester City, and half that of United's extremely pedestrian 1.8 xG allowed. United's attack might have been superior over the first three matches of the season, but they'll find it significantly harder going against an Arsenal side that is good at defending both by keeping the ball and by sitting deep without it to protect a lead.

Odds

Arsenal is a solid favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -128 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Manchester United.

Jan 22, 2023 - Arsenal 3 vs. Manchester United 2

Sep 04, 2022 - Manchester United 3 vs. Arsenal 1

Apr 23, 2022 - Arsenal 3 vs. Manchester United 1

Dec 02, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Arsenal 2

Jan 30, 2021 - Manchester United 0 vs. Arsenal 0

Nov 01, 2020 - Arsenal 1 vs. Manchester United 0

Jan 01, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Manchester United 0

Sep 30, 2019 - Arsenal 1 vs. Manchester United 1

Mar 10, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Manchester United 0

Dec 05, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Manchester United 2

Prediction

One of these two teams is going to walk away from this match with their fans feeling like the team is going in the wrong direction. Expect Manchester United's attack to flounder while Arsenal find opportunities to exploit United's mediocre defense. Pick: Arsenal 2, Man United 0