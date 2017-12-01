Arsenal vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a big-time match at the Emirates on Saturday

Rivals Arsenal and Manchester United meet in the Premier League on Saturday in the Emirates in London, with both dreaming of being able to catch Manchester City at the top of the table. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal's trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette give United plenty of trouble and do enough to squeak out a narrow victory. Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1. 

