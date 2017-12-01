Arsenal vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a big-time match at the Emirates on Saturday
Rivals Arsenal and Manchester United meet in the Premier League on Saturday in the Emirates in London, with both dreaming of being able to catch Manchester City at the top of the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal's trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette give United plenty of trouble and do enough to squeak out a narrow victory. Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
2018 World Cup draw: Winners and losers
Some teams were lucky and some were not
-
Who is in Group of Death at World Cup?
There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle
The Blues face a very winnable match at home
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton
The Reds are expected to get the three points on the road
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Watford
Spurs are struggling and in need of a win
-
Top 10 games at 2018 World Cup
England and Belgium is an enticing one as well
Add a Comment