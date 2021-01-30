Arsenal and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday in the Premier League with both failing to capitalize on a chance to make a jump in the table. The Gunners could have moved to within four points of the top four, while United could have stayed just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Arsenal ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Bernd Leno Had next to nothing to do. The shots on goal were a combined 0.15 xG. Did have a couple tricky free kicks, but United didn't really come close. His best moment was keeping Rashford from taking a shot when he seemed through on goal. 6 (DEF) Cedric Soares Quiet down the left. Had very little to do but was positioned pretty when when it counted. 6 (DEF) David Luiz Didn't make any real mistakes and was sharp when needed. Had a decent block as well. 6 (DEF) Robert Holding The strongest defender in this one. Cleared the ball 10 times, made a couple tackles and won every 50-50 ball he went for. 8 (DEF) Hector Bellerin Solid showing in defense, making a team-high three interceptions and some timely tackles. 7 (MID) Granit Xhaka His passing wasn't anything special going forward. A night to forget, really. He didn't make any big mistakes, but he did nothing to remember. 6 (MID) Thomas Partey Was good enough, made a couple solid challenges, but he was sloppy in his challenges at times and dispossessed too often. 6 (MID) Emile Smith Rowe Passed well, created a couple chances and helped get the ball into space but seemed to tire down the stretch. 7 (MID) Nicolas Pepe Created a team-high three chances and kept it simple. Had the team's best chances, but none were all that great. 6 (MID) Gabriel Martinielli Quiet first half where he did next to nothing in attack. Wasn't even a factor. Not involved at all. Subbed at the break. 4 (FWD) Alexandre Lacazette A non-factor in the attacking third until hitting the bar. Picked up a head injury late. 5 (SUB 1) Willian Came off the bench and had a shot. That's all. 5 (SUB 2) Eddie Nketiah Time-wasting sub. N/A (SUB 3) Martin Odegaard Got less than 10 minutes in his Arsenal debut. N/A Manager Mikel Arteta Was missing some key pieces and got a point in the end. A bit fortunate United were sloppy in attack. 6

Manchester United ratings