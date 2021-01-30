Arsenal and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday in the Premier League with both failing to capitalize on a chance to make a jump in the table. The Gunners could have moved to within four points of the top four, while United could have stayed just a point behind leaders Manchester City.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Arsenal ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Bernd Leno
Had next to nothing to do. The shots on goal were a combined 0.15 xG. Did have a couple tricky free kicks, but United didn't really come close. His best moment was keeping Rashford from taking a shot when he seemed through on goal.
6
(DEF) Cedric Soares
Quiet down the left. Had very little to do but was positioned pretty when when it counted.
6
(DEF) David Luiz
Didn't make any real mistakes and was sharp when needed. Had a decent block as well.
6
(DEF) Robert Holding
The strongest defender in this one. Cleared the ball 10 times, made a couple tackles and won every 50-50 ball he went for.
8
(DEF) Hector Bellerin
Solid showing in defense, making a team-high three interceptions and some timely tackles.
7
(MID) Granit Xhaka
His passing wasn't anything special going forward. A night to forget, really. He didn't make any big mistakes, but he did nothing to remember.
6
(MID) Thomas Partey
Was good enough, made a couple solid challenges, but he was sloppy in his challenges at times and dispossessed too often.
6
(MID) Emile Smith Rowe
Passed well, created a couple chances and helped get the ball into space but seemed to tire down the stretch.
7
(MID) Nicolas Pepe
Created a team-high three chances and kept it simple. Had the team's best chances, but none were all that great.
6
(MID) Gabriel Martinielli
Quiet first half where he did next to nothing in attack. Wasn't even a factor. Not involved at all. Subbed at the break.
4
(FWD) Alexandre Lacazette
A non-factor in the attacking third until hitting the bar. Picked up a head injury late.
5
(SUB 1) Willian
Came off the bench and had a shot. That's all.
5
(SUB 2) Eddie Nketiah
Time-wasting sub.
N/A
(SUB 3) Martin Odegaard
Got less than 10 minutes in his Arsenal debut.
N/A
Manager Mikel Arteta
Was missing some key pieces and got a point in the end. A bit fortunate United were sloppy in attack.
6
Manchester United ratings
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) David de Gea
A quiet evening for the Spanish shotstopper. Was a spectator for most of the game.
6
(DEF) Luke Shaw
Good run of form from him. Got forward and put the ball in some dangerous spots, and he also defended well. Encouraging again.
7
(DEF) Harry Maguire
Stout, good in the air and his touch was decent.
6
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
A better performance than what we have seen lately, but he wasn't tested all that much.
7
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
His usual self. Timed his tackles well and did a bit of everything. Strong performance.
8
(MID) Fred
Continues to impress in the middle with his instinct to cut off passing lanes. Other than that, he didn't have much to do.
7
(MID) Scott McTominay
Came off in the first half with an injury before really getting into the match.
N/A
(MID) Paul Pogba
Created one chance. Passed the ball well when it came to the routine stuff, but he never got the chance to try and pull off something special.
5
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
Just one chance created and never looked all that sharp.
5
(MID) Marcus Rashford
A quiet evening. Was roughed up a bit and never got into a rhythm. Spurned one golden opportunity unmarked at the back post, not even getting a shot off.
5
(FWD) Edinson Cavani
Wasteful. Had two chances, one of which was great. Finished with shots worth an xG of 1.11 yet failed to deliver.
4
(SUB 1) Anthony Martial
Came on for McTominary and contributed nothing at all. Had one shot that wasn't even close.
4
(SUB 2) Mason Greenwood
Last sub who didn't get involved.
N/A
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Made just two changes. Donny van de Beek would have been a decent option to try and increase creativity. Cavani let him down.
5