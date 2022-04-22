The quest for a top-four spot in the English Premier League table continues when Arsenal hosts Manchester United on Saturday. Arsenal (18-3-11) is even in points with Tottenham for fourth place with 57 but trails Spurs in goal differential, while Manchester United (15-9-9) trails the two clubs by three points. The Gunners are coming off a 4-2 victory at Chelsea on Wednesday that halted their three-game losing streak. A day earlier, the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 setback at Liverpool, their second shutout loss in three matches.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 7:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal is listed as a +106 favorite (risk $100 to win $106) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Manchester United is a +255 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Manchester United from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Manchester United spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+100)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Manchester United money line: Arsenal +106, Manchester United +255, Draw +250

ARS: The Gunners have been held to fewer than two goals in five of their last six matches

MAN: The Red Devils have scored two goals or fewer in five of their last seven games



Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners relied on their younger players to put an end to their losing streak on Wednesday. Eddie Nketiah led the charge against Chelsea as he registered his first Premier League brace. The 22-year-old forward failed to score in his first 14 matches for Arsenal this season.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also scored in the victory, remaining tied for the team lead with 10 goals apiece. The 21-year-old Smith Rowe and 20-year-old Saka became just the second pair of teammates under the age of 22 to reach double digits in goals in a season in Premier League history, joining Harry Kewell and Michael Bridges of Leeds (1999-2000). Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is third on the team with six goals and, along with Smith Rowe, scored in Arsenal's 3-2 loss at Manchester United in December.

Why you should back Manchester United

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will be replaced after the season by Erik ten Hag, is hoping to have his star player in the lineup Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Tuesday's match at Liverpool due to the death of his newborn son but has resumed training with the team and could be on the pitch against Arsenal. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward has been the only source of offense for the Red Devils of late as he scored all three goals in their 3-2 victory against Norwich City last Saturday.

It was the 60th career hat trick and second in three Premier League matches for Ronaldo, who is tied for third in the league with 15 goals. Bruno Fernandes has gone six league matches without a goal but is second on the Red Devils with nine. The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who recorded one goal against Arsenal in December while Ronaldo scored twice, also ranks second on the club with six assists.

How to make Arsenal vs. Manchester United picks

Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Manchester United from every angle and provided two confident best bets along with a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester United vs. Arsenal, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.