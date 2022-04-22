It might not be the battle for English footballing supremacy that it was 20 years ago, but there is plenty at stake when Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium with both sides looking to stay in the top four race. A surprise 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday brought the Gunners level on points with Tottenham with the north London derby looming large on the horizon; between now and then they will need to keep pace with Spurs.

United look to be outsiders to finish fourth and will certainly need to dramatically improve on their atrocious first half at Anfield, a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool which was a hammer blow to the club's sense of self worth, which even the appointment of Erik ten Hag ahead of next season may not ease. Still the Red Devils have proven more than capable of following disaster with triumph and vice versa this season and Arsenal will be acutely aware of how dangerous this wounded beast can be. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 23 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal +105; Draw +250; Manchester United +250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Having looked like they were slipping out of the top four race, a shock victory at Stamford Bridge has revived faltering hopes. Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny emerged from the peripheries of the squad to play crucial roles in an impressive win. Both players may well be playing their final few games at the Gunners with their contracts expiring at the end of the season, the same is also true of Alexandre Lacazette, who should be able to play a more sizeable role after struggling with COVID-19.

Manchester United: The long-awaited announcement of Ten Hag arrived on Thursday, and one could not help but wonder whether it was designed to wake the players out of the slumber they have slipped into under Ralf Rangnick. Its efficacy will only become apparent over the coming weeks but at the very least it seems fair to assume that nothing could be quite as bad as the directionless mess they delivered in defeat to their great rivals in the week.

"We only trained yesterday because the day after the game was recovery," said Rangnick. "Yesterday we trained some issues in connection with the game, but the only real training session we're going to have is now in an hour's time. [The players] were as disappointed as we all were, so it's now up to the players and us to show a reaction on the pitch tomorrow."

Predicted XI

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Nuno; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fernandes, Lingard; Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Prediction

With Fred missing through injury United's midfield looks a fair bit weaker than their opponents. That might be enough to decide the match. PICK: Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1