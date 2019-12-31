Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

New Year's Day action in the Premier League features one of the biggest rivalries in England as Arsenal hosts Manchester united on Matchday 21. United is in fifth place with 31 points and on Chelsea's heels, while the Gunners are in 12th place with 24 points. The Gunners have the potential of finishing the day just three points above the relegation zone if all goes poorly. Arsenal blew a late lead to Chelsea on Sunday, falling 2-1 after conceding twice in the last 10 minutes.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 1



: Wednesday, Jan. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arsenal: A bad result against Chelsea actually saw the team play pretty well, but the defense is still awful. Arsenal defenders are slow to react, don't close down well and are giving their opponents way too many chances. Against a speedy United attack, they'll need to correct those issues or they could slide further down the table.

Manchester United: Two wins in a row have the Red Devils believing, and this could be the turning point. A win at the Emirates could help close the gap with Chelsea and build a cushion when it comes to a European spot. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are in their best form of the season and must not be afraid to try their luck from range with Arsenal sitting back.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United prediction

The defenses leave plenty to be desired as they share the points.

Pick: Arsenal 2, Manchester United 2