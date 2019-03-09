Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

A massive battle is set for Sunday in London with fourth place on the line as Manchester United goes to the Emirates to take on Arsenal. The Red Devils are in fourth place with 58 points and a record of 17-7-5, while Arsenal is in fifth place and just a point behind with a record of 17-6-6. United needs just a draw to remain in fourth place this weekend but will be boosted by the 3-1 win at the Gunners in the FA Cup this season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Date : Sunday, March 10



: Sunday, March 10 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +135 / Manchester United +190 / Draw +250

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are coming off a rough 3-1 loss at Rennes in the Europa League in a game when most starters played. That result, being outplayed like they were, doesn't give them any momentum entering this game. They'll have to reset and keep in mind just what's at stake here. There's revenge, a top-four spot and some much-needed momentum on the line.

Manchester United: While Arsenal doesn't have momentum, United has enough to supply every team in English soccer. The heart-pounding 3-1 win at PSG on Wednesday saw the Red Devils advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. This game is a continuation of a tough stretch of matches stringing till the end of April and including games against Watford, Wolves, Manchester City and Chelsea. The next month and a half will make or break their season.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United prediction

Arsenal's lively start is counted by a United goal, but Alexandre Lacazette's second-half strike sees the teams split the points under the lights at Emirates.

Pick: Draw (+250)