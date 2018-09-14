Arsenal vs. Newcastle live stream info: How to watch Premier League matchday five, stream online

Both teams are in need of a win, and neither team has looked sharp at all

Arsenal visits Newcastle on Saturday for the Premier League's fifth matchday, with the Gunners looking to make it three wins in a row since an 0-2 start. Meanwhile Newcastle is in 18th place and has just one draw and three losses to begin the season. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal has been so inconsistent, but at times this team puts it together on the road. And Saturday, they do just that. Alexandre Lacazette scores twice and the Gunners win. Arsenal 3, Newcastle 1.

