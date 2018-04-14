Arsenal vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal travels to Newcastle on Sunday in Premier League play, aiming to get back into the top-four conversation with a late season run.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

What's at stake?

Arsenal (sixth place; 54 points) is trying to climb closer to a Premier League spot, while also fighting off Burnley for a Europa League spot. Meanwhile, Newcastle is in 10th place, and one more win will likely ensure their league survival.

Prediction

Arsenal doesn't look sharp in the beginning, goes down a goal but gets a late equalizer to earn a point. Arsenal 1, Newcastle 1.