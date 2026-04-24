Arsenal will host Newcastle on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium for a key Premier League fixture as the Gunners need to react after losing the crucial test against Manchester City last week. Pep Guardiola's side won 2-1 and later became the new leaders of Premier League after winning against Burnley on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta says he can finally count on the comeback of Bukayo Saka in the squad, as the manager announced during the pre-match press conference: "Bukayo probably is going to be in the squad, so good news. We have given him some time because there was a moment that he was struggling to sustain the performances because he wasn't comfortable at all, and we've done that so he had the right treatment, the right space. He had some time as well for himself and now it's the most important part of the season and he's back with us. He was in great spirit today. You can see that the sun is shining and that he's back with the team because he had a different energy. He's been through a tough period. We certainly missed him, and he's back with us now." Saka hasn't played since the Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City last month. Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's game in London:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 25 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 25 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -214; Draw +364; Newcastle +525

Possible lineups

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Oedegaard, Eberechi Eze; Kai Havertz.

Newcastle XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey; Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.

Prediction

Arsenal have no more time to lose and need to immediately send a message to Manchester City after last week's defeat at the Etihad Stadium. Pick: Arsenal 2, Newcastle 1.