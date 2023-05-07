Newcastle United will look to continue their winning ways when they face Arsenal in an English Premier League battle of heavyweights. Arsenal are in second place with 78 points, four behind Manchester City, while Newcastle are third with 65. Newcastle United (18-4-11), which have won three in a row, are 10-1-5 on home soil. Arsenal (24-4-6), which have gone 1-1-3 in thier last five matches, are 11-3-3 away from home.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle are listed at +130 (risk $100 to win $130) on the money line, while Arsenal are +185, while a draw would return +260 in the latest Newcastle vs. Arsenal odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Arsenal vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on Newcastle vs. Arsenal and just revealed his Premier League picks and best bets. You can only see Sutton's picks at SportsLine. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Arsenal spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+135), Arsenal +0.5 (-175)

Newcastle vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Arsenal money line: Newcastle +130, Arsenal +185, Draw +260

NEW: Has a plus-34 goal differential in English Premier League action this season

ARS: Has scored 81 goals this season, second-most in the EPL

Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Newcastle

Forward Alexander Isak is one of three Newcastle players who have scored 10 or more goals on the season. In 17 matches, including 12 starts, he has 10 goals and two assists. In last Sunday's win over Southampton, he registered an assist. He had two goals on four shots, including two on target, in a 6-1 throttling over Tottenham Hotspur on April 23. The 23-year-old from Sweden is in his first season with Newcastle after having spent the past four years with Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Forward Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira has also been a solid option on offense. He has two goals over the past three matches, and has nine shots, including five on target, during that span. For the year, he has made 29 appearances, including 27 starts, and has six goals and one assist. The 26-year-old Brazilian is in his fourth season with Newcastle, and has 16 goals in 132 EPL matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal have four players who have scored at least 10 goals this season, led by forward Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old Brazilian has 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances, including 32 starts. He scored a goal in a 3-3 draw with Southampton on April 21 and had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on April 9. Martinelli is in his fourth season with Arsenal and has registered 26 goals in 91 EPL appearances.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard also provides a good amount of offense. He is coming off a two-goal performance in a 3-1 win against Chelsea on Tuesday. In that match, he took three shots, all on target. For the season, he has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 33 starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian is in his third year with Arsenal, and has recorded 22 goals in 83 EPL matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks

Sutton has analyzed Newcastle vs. Arsenal from every angle and we can tell you he's leaning Over on the goal total. and he's also revealed his best bets and analysis. He's only sharing his EPL picks and predictions at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Arsenal vs. Newcastle on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks, all from SportsLine's top soccer expert who compiled a 165-130-2 mark in 2022, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.