It's a heavyweight battle in the 2023-24 English Premier League on Saturday when Newcastle host Arsenal at St. James' Park. Both teams finished in the top four in the Premier League table last season, with the Gunners second and Newcastle fourth. Now, Arsenal (7-3-0) enter Matchweek 11 in the same position, while the Magpies (5-2-3) are sixth but come in on a six-match league unbeaten run. Both teams played in EFL Cup matches Wednesday, with Newcastle cruising past Manchester United 3-0 but Arsenal falling 3-1 to West Ham in the fourth round.

Saturday's kickoff in Newcastle, England is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. The latest Newcastle vs. Arsenal odds list Arsenal as +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155), with the Magpies +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+135)

Newcastle vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Arsenal money line: Newcastle +175, Arsenal +155, Draw +230

NEW: Has scored 19 goals in its six-match EPL unbeaten run.

ARS: Is 8-1-1 in the past 10 meetings, with eight clean sheets.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners had a rough day Wednesday but didn't start their best players. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all started on the bench, but Odegaard came on and salvaged a goal in added time. The captain is one of 11 Arsenal players with a league goal, as he has three and Saka has four. Eddie Nketiah leads the side with five, and with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz also available, the Gunners are dangerous. Arsenal has 23 goals, tied for third-most in the league.

Arsenal's three draws were all by 2-2 scores in London derbies, against Spurs, Fulham and Chelsea. They have conceded just two goals in their road matches (3-1-0), two of those against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners' last home match was a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United. Arsenal have allowed the fewest shots on target in the league (20) and second-fewest overall (83). David Raya has four clean sheets, tied for most in the league, and has saved 75% of shots (T-4). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have been on a strong run, and the victory against United should spur even more confidence. Miguel Almiron was one of the key players who started on the bench, but he scored the initial goal before Lewis Hall and Joe Willock added to the margin. Alexander Isak (six goals) is out injured, but Callum Wilson has a team-high seven goals. Wilson has platooned primarily with Isak and has started four of his nine appearances. He leads the league in goals per 90 minutes at 1.49.

Both draws in Newcastle's 4-2-0 run were 2-2 road stalemates, against West Ham and Wolves. The Magpies are tied for the league lead with 26 goals, with half of those at home. They have conceded 11, but only three of those have come at St. James' Park. Arsenal have one more shot than Newcastle for the season, but the Magpies have put 10 more on target. Their 42.3% rate of shots on net is the best in the league. Wilson averages 2.55 on net per 90 minutes, the best mark in the EPL. See which team to pick here.

