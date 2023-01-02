Two of the top three teams in the English Premier League table collide when Arsenal host Newcastle United in a key battle on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners lead the EPL table with 43 points, seven clear of second place Manchester City. Arsenal have only one loss in 16 Premier League matches this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle sit in third place with 34 points. The Magpies are coming off a 0-0 draw against Leeds United, ending Newcastle's six-match winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Gunners are listed as -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Newcastle odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Newcastle are +360 underdogs. A draw is +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Arsenal vs. Newcastle from every angle and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Newcastle spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-135)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Newcastle money line: Arsenal -135, Newcastle +360, Draw +270

ARS: The Gunners rank second in the EPL in goals (40)

NEW: Newcastle lead the league in goals against (11)

Why you should back Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is having the best season of his career. The 24-year-old midfielder from Norway already has seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances this season. His previous career highs were nine and 12, respectively, in 35 matches with Vitesse in 2018-19. His five assists is tied for the third most in the Premier League.

In addition, the Gunners have been dominant at home this season. Arsenal have won all seven of their home matches by a combined score of 22-8. With a victory on Tuesday, the club would win its first eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time in club history.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have arguably the best defense in the league. Led by 6-foot-3 center back Sven Botman, Newcastle have allowed just 11 goals in 17 matches, which is the fewest in the EPL and three fewer than Arsenal. In the 15 matches in which Botman has appeared, Newcastle have given up just eight goals.

In addition, the club is in terrific form heading into Tuesday's clash. Since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Aug. 31, Newcastle have eight wins and four draws against zero defeats. The 12-match unbeaten streak is the club's longest EPL unbeaten run since going 14 matches without defeat in 2011.

How to make Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Arsenal vs. Newcastle match from every angle. He is backing the Over and also provides two additional best bets.

