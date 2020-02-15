Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Premier League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, start time

It's a mid-table battle at the Emirates on Sunday as 10th-place Arsenal welcomes 12th-place Newcastle with both clubs looking to push for European spots but likely need a victory here to do so. The Gunners have won just six of their first 25 league games and have yet to hit the ground running under new coach Mikel Arteta, while Steve Bruce's team looked left for dead early in the season, only to recover and all but ensure safety.



A win for either could get them within three points of the top six, while a draw doesn't do much for either team in what's expected to be a pacey affair in London.



Here's what to know about the match:

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Date : Sunday, Feb. 16

: Sunday, Feb. 16 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo

: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: PL fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have a renewed energy after Friday's news that Manchester City is banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons. As a result, fifth place gets into UCL, boosting Arsenal's chances of making the competition. Now, the Gunners are still a long shot, but at least they are a bit closer to a European spot. A win would get Arteta's team within five points of Champions League qualification.



Newcastle: A win for Miguel Almiron and company could also get them within five points of the Champions League, though neither have shown that they have what it takes to make it. What's most realistic for this team is to hit a nice run of form and get into contention for a Europa League spot, with a win getting them within three points of Tottenham. The key against Arsenal will be to try and push the ball out wide and avoid allowing the hosts to get small touches at the top of the box which could lead to golden chances.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle prediction

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe fire the Gunners to a much-needed victory.



Pick: Arsenal 2, Newcastle 1