Arsenal get their defence of the FA Cup underway looking to build on the momentum of recent weeks against a Newcastle United side who have found their fixtures heavy going in the winter months. Steve Bruce's men, without key figures since a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season, have not won in their last six whilst their opponents on Saturday have won each of their last three.

That run of results has eased external pressure on Mikel Arteta - internally he always had the backing of Arsenal's key decision makers - who will doubtless welcome a return to the competition where he crowned his first season in management with a trophy. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom TV and live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal -225; Draw +350; Newcastle +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Heading into a competition that the red half of north London understandably regard as their own, a record 14 titles to their name including four of the last seven, there is a little more swagger to Arsenal than there was a few weeks ago thanks to victories over Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom.

As Arteta himself noted: "The spirit, the energy around the place and the vibe is better. I feel better myself. In this Christmas period, to win three games in a row is never easy in this league and we've done it, so hopefully we can pick up a much better run." There could scarcely be a better time to play in a competition where defeat is an infrequent experience. Indeed Arsenal stalwart Hector Bellerin, in his seventh season in the club's first team, has never lost a game in this competition.

Want more coverage of this week's action? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Newcastle: The return of captain Jamal Lascelles after a battle with long COVID comes at an ideal time for Newcastle, who could do with whatever boost they can muster after their recent difficulties in the Premier League. Results have sent them tumbling to 15th in the table which will prompt familiar questions over how seriously the Magpies can afford to take the cup competitions.

A familiar complaint of supporters during the ownership of Mike Ashley has been that his club do not take the FA Cup seriously - last season's quarter-final run was the first time Newcastle had won more than one tie since 2006 - and it could be an issue once more if Bruce's focus shifts to survival.

Prediction

Arsenal are in rich form and relish this competition. Arguably the opposite is true for Newcastle. There ought to be only one winner. PICK: Arsenal (-225)