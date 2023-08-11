Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday, their attempts to improve on last season's second-place finish beginning at home to Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta's side have strengthened aggressively in the transfer market and are likely to give debuts to all three of the new signings who have been secured in time: Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

They could well come up against a familiar opponent with Matt Turner's first Premier League game potentially coming against his former club after the USMNT international joined Nottingham Forest during the week in a deal worth up to £10 million. He will certainly be busier this season than he was last with Steve Cooper's side likely to spend the coming months battling to avoid the drop. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 12 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -650; Draw +650; Nottingham Forest +1600

Storylines

Arsenal: Amid the dramatic events engulfing Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool, matters are altogether more serene at Arsenal. Certainly, they'd like to have gotten David Raya's loan move finalized earlier and trimmed back their squad a bit more but Arteta is as ready to go as he could hope on the eve of the new campaign. "This is where we want to be," was his response when asked about the pressure going into the new season.

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus, who Arteta said could step up his recovery next week, but there are options to lead the line. Havertz did so in the Community Shield against Manchester City but Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah will also come into the manager's thinking. Aside from the Brazilian and long-term absentee Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal's squad is fully fit, with regular starter Oleksandr Zinchenko facing a fight to retain his spot at left back given the impressive form of Timber in preseason.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Nottingham Forest: There have been no headlines about players arriving at the City Ground by the dozen this summer with Turner just the fourth major addition made for year two of the Premier League. Whether Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood can deliver the goals to keep Forest in the division will be a question for the weeks ahead but on Saturday the big issue may be whether the USMNT No. 1 can show Arsenal what they are missing.

"It feels great to be here. It's a great challenge and a great step in my career," Turner said. "When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now. The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It's felt right from the start and I'm happy it's got done."

Prediction

Expect Arsenal to make a flying start to the campaign, eager as they will be to punish the team who beat them late last season and ended their title challenge. Pick: Arsenal 2, Forest 0