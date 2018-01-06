Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The Gunners are expected to win this one with little trouble
Arsenal takes a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, as the Gunners look to continue on, having down so in the Europa League and the League Cup so far this season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Nottingham gives Arsenal a game, but in the end it's Danny Welbeck that gets the Gunners through with a late goal. Arsenal 2, Nottingham 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Coutinho joins Barca in massive transfer
The Brazilian is the third-most expensive transfer of all time
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues are the heavy favorites over the Championship side
-
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo preview
Celta has to face Real after taking on Barcelona just days prior
-
Man. City vs. Burnley preview
Two teams having fantastic seasons meet in the FA Cup third round
-
Barcelona vs. Levante preview
Barca aims to keep its gap atop the league with three points
-
Messi has clause to leave Barcelona
Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that activates if this should happen
Add a Comment