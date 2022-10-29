Nottingham Forest aim to pull off another monumental upset on Sunday when they visit London to take on league leader Arsenal in an English Premier League match. The Gunners (9-1-1) entered the weekend in first place in the Premier League table, while Nottingham Forest sat at the very bottom. But Liverpool found out last weekend that the Tricky Trees aren't to be underestimated, as they pulled off a 1-0 victory against the 2021-22 league runner-up. The Gunners had won eight straight before a 1-1 draw with Southampton last Sunday, and they followed that with a 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Wednesday. That means Nottingham will be rested and ready to pull off another stunner, but they have struggled on the road this season.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. Arsenal are the -490 favorites (risk $490 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest odds, with Forest +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal picks or English Premier League predictions, make sure you check out the best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has broken down the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Forest spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-165)

Arsenal vs. Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Forest money line: Arsenal -490, Forest +1300, Draw +525

Arsenal: They have multiple goals in eight of 11 league matches.

Forest: They have been held scoreless in six of their 12 matches.

Arsenal vs. Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why You Should Back Arsenal

On paper, the Gunners should have little trouble with Nottingham Forest. They have scored 17 more goals (25-8) and conceded 12 fewer (11-23) than the Tricky Trees in league play. In fact, Forest have scored just eight goals (second-fewest in EPL) and conceded 23 (third-most) in their 12 matches. They have scored once in six road matches (0-2-4). Arsenal should control the pace, as they rank fourth in the league in possession (56.5 percent) while Forest are 19th (41.1).

The Arsenal attack has had trouble finishing chances lately, but Gabriel Jesus (five goals) and Gabriel Martinelli (four) should be able to get on track against this back line. Forest have allowed the second-most shots (188) and shots on target (68) in the league. Arsenal have taken 52 more shots and have almost double the attempts on target of Forest (63-32), in one fewer match. The Gunners also have allowed the second-fewest on target in the league (31).

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees should have some confidence as they come in having held Liverpool off the score sheet. They have conceded two goals over their past four matches (1-2-1). They spent a lot of money on upgrades after earning their first promotion since 1999, and manager Steve Cooper could just need time to bring it together. Welshman Brennan Johnson has two goals after scoring 16 and adding 10 assists in the Championship last season, and Taiwo Awoniyi scored his third goal last week.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien has scored once, but his play often doesn't show up on the stat sheet. He is a thorn in the side of opponents with his defensive pressing, and he is creative in the attack. Defenders Neco Williams, Scott McKenna and Steve Cook provide a strong screen for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has a 69 save percentage. Williams leads the Premier League in interceptions (23) and is fourth in tackles (38), while McKenna and Cook have combined to block 18 shots.

How to make EPL and Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Green has scrutinized the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, including a strong play on a goal-scorer, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal in Sunday's English Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.