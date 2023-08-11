Arsenal and Nottingham Forest kick off the 2023-2024 English Premier League season when they meet Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Arsenal, which led the league for much of last season, placed second behind Manchester City in 2022-2023. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, avoided relegation by just four points as they placed 16th in the EPL table. The sides split a pair of matchups last year, with Arsenal posting a 5-0 home win in late October, and losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in late May, helping crush Arsenal's hopes of finishing atop the table.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal are listed at -570 (risk $570 to win $100) on the money-line, while Nottingham Forest are +1500 underdogs. A draw would return +575 in the latest Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines for Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Arsenal -2.5 (+135), Nottingham Forest +2.5 (-175)

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Arsenal -570, Nottingham Forest +1500, Draw +575

ARS: The Gunners had a plus-45 goal differential in English Premier League action last season

NF: The Tricky Trees scored 38 goals in 38 league matches in 2022-2023

Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal had four players score at least 11 goals last season, and return them all. Leading the way is 24-year-old midfielder Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian tied for the team-lead with 15 goals and added eight assists in 37 appearances, all starts. He took a team-high 91 shots, with 29 of those being on target. Since joining Arsenal full-time in 2021, he has registered 22 goals in 73 appearances.

Also giving the offense a boost is forward Gabriel Martinelli. The 22-year-old from Brazil also had 15 goals on the season, and added five assists in 36 appearances, including 34 starts. He took 75 shots, with 28 being on target. He has been a member of Arsenal since 2019, appearing in 93 matches and scoring 26 goals.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

A good portion of Nottingham Forest's offense from last season returns. Among them is forward Taiwo Awoniyi, the side's leading scorer. In 27 appearances, including 17 starts, the Nigerian scored 10 goals and added an assist. He took 36 shots, including 15 on target. The 25-year-old, in his second season with Nottingham Forest, had played for Union Berlin in Germany in 2021 and 2022, scoring 15 goals in 31 matches.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is also a big part of the offense. The 23-year-old finished second on the side with five goals, while adding a team-high nine assists in 37 appearances, including 36 starts. He wasn't afraid to shoot, taking a team-high 60 shots, including 20 on target. As a member of the Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2017 to 2022, Gibbs-White scored two goals in 68 matches.

How to make Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest picks

