Arsenal will try to book their ticket to Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday when they host Olympiacos at Emirates Stadium in Highbury, England in round of 16 second-leg action. Arsenal won the previous leg 3-1 in Greece so they're prohibitive favorites ahed of this return leg.

Match information

Date : Thursday, Mar. 18

: Thursday, Mar. 18 Time : 1:55 p.m. ET

: 1:55 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- Highbury, England

Location : Emirates Stadium -- Highbury, England

Storylines

Arsenal: The English Premier League team has history on their side as the Gunners have advanced from five of their last six Europa League knockout ties after winning their first leg fixtures. Arsenal have a big goal advantage heading into this next meeting, and have an in form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for competition after being benched against Tottenham over the weekend, assuming their are no lingering ill effects from manager Mikel Arteta's decision to punish the striker for his tardiness. The team could also see the return or Bukayo Saka after manager Mikel Arteta said initial injury concerns were eased after additional fitness tests.

Olympiacos: The club is hoping to repeat Europa League history as Arsenal's most recent Europa League knockout loss came against Olympiacos just last season after the Greek side advanced on away goals during a 2-1 second leg victory. This year won't be as easy since the Gunners have a bigger goal advantage, and will need a lights out performance from Youssef El-Arabi.

Prediction

Arsenal advance to quarterfinals on a narrow win. Pick: Arsenal 2, Olympiacos 1