Paris Saint-Germain's new tactical look allowed them to come out with a 1-0 advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, while a little bit of individual brilliance played a major role in Tuesday's game.

Ousmane Dembele continued his career-best form with his 32nd goal of the season across all competitions, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's assist proved he has been a game-changing addition for the Parisians since his arrival in January. Gianluigi Donnarumma also stood out for Luis Enrique's side, making five crucial saves as he left London with a clean sheet and helped ensure the French champions would have an advantage ahead of next week's second leg at home.

On the flip side, it was not necessarily a poor outing from Arsenal with Declan Rice excelling once again. It was not the Gunners' best game, either, though, leaving the first leg with hints of optimism and room for improvement.

Here's a look at the player ratings for Tuesday's game.

Arsenal player ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating David Raya (GK) 90 He made three saves against an attack-minded PSG side, though he could have done better on the game's lone goal. 7.5 Jurien Timber (DEF) 83 He was one of a few Arsenal players who did not have their finest moment when Ousmane Dembele scored, which was costly despite an otherwise fine outing. 7 William Saliba (DEF) 90 Saliba was solid on a day when Arsenal defended fairly well, but defending this PSG is easier said than done, so while it was not a bad outing for the defender, it was not his best, either. 7.5 Jakub Kiwior (DEF) 90 Much like Saliba's outing, Kiwior did what he could against a tactically complex PSG, but it was not necessarily his finest night. 7 Myles Lewis-Skelley (DEF) 90 Arsenal began to show signs of life about midway though the first half, with Lewis-Skelley joining the attackers and coming up with some exciting forward runs as the Gunners searched for an equalizer. 7.5 Martin Odegaard (MID) 89 It was a mixed bag from Odegaard, who performed some of his defensive tasks well but added little to the attack. He generated just one chance and was not particularly active in the final third. 6.5 Declan Rice (MID) 90 Rice was arguably Arsenal's best player yet again, putting together as strong a defensive shift as possible while ushering forward a lot of attacking chances, especially towards the end. It was a performance that was emblematic of the Gunners' showing on Tuesday -- they went toe-to-toe with PSG but could not totally stump their tactically unique opponents. 8 Mikel Marino (MID) 90 Merino may be responsible for what once looked like Arsenal's equalizer, but he put together a lackluster attacking outing that is perhaps reflective of the Gunners' longstanding offensive issues. 6.5 Bukayo Saka (FWD) 90 Saka had his moments in attack, especially as Arsenal gained some confidence midway through the first half. There is probably room for improvement, though, after taking just one shot. 6.5 Leandro Trossard (FWD) 90 Trossard came up with three shots and played a sizable role as Arsenal unsuccessfully looked for an equalizer, putting two on target and generating 0.45 expected goals on his own. 7.5 Gabriel Martinelli (FWD) 90 Martinelli also registered three shots and mustered an impressive 1.08 expected goals on his own, but he could have done better with some of his opportunities. It's hard not to argue that he was wasteful, which could be costly. 6.5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Ben White (DEF) 7 He offered some defensive cover but with such a short shift, it was hard for him to make a real impact. N/A Ethan Nwaneri (MID) 1 Like White, Nwaneri did not play enough to earn a rating. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do?

Mikel Arteta 2 Arteta found a way to handle PSG's unique press, but that was only after they went down 1-0 and his substitution pattern revealed a longstanding, inconvenient truth -- Arsenal might not have the attacking might to pull this off. 7

Paris Saint-Germain player ratings