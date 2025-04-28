Mikel Arteta was handed a major boost ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday with Mikel Merino fit enough to train, likely clarifying the shape of the starting XI that will take to the field in the semifinal first leg on Tuesday night.

Merino had missed the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday for unconfirmed reasons, but both he and Ben White, another absentee last week, were able to play a full part in open training on Monday afternoon. As such, the 28 year old Merino is highly likely to start as Arteta looks to build a midfield that can outmuscle the technical qualities of his opposition.

The injuries and suspensions that have stalked Arsenal this season show no signs of easing at the Emirates Stadium. A foolish late clash with Antonio Rudiger means Thomas Partey is suspended for the first leg. His place at the base of midfield will likely be taken by Declan Rice with Jorginho expected to miss much of the remainder of the season with a rib injury.

That is expected to mean Leandro Trossard leading the line in the only change from the XI that beat Real Madrid home and away. Arsenal remain without a string of key figures: Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz (both hamstring), Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both knee). There remain hopes that Riccardo Calafiori could recover from his knee issue in time for the second leg next Wednesday in Paris.

For PSG the equation is more straightforward. Indeed there is probably only one significant question facing Luis Enrique, who has a fully fit squad to choose from. Does he start Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in the front three? The former offers perhaps greater unpredictability to shape of the Parisians' attack -- both he and Kvaratskhelia love occupying the left flank -- but it is Doue that has been preferred lately.

Whoever makes up the front three, the rest of the team might as well be set in stone providing there are no injuries. Since the end of the league phase only 13 players have started Champions League games for PSG, a number that would be one lower if Lucas Beraldo had not had to replace the suspended Marquinhos in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

Predicted teams

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurien Timber, Wlliam Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Bakayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, FabianRuiz ; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia