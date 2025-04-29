The UEFA Champions League semifinals begin on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will play host to Paris Saint-Germain with a spot in next month's final on the line.

Tuesday's game marks the end of Arsenal's 16-year wait to play in the Champions League semifinals, while PSG return to this stage for the fourth time in six seasons. This meeting also marks a rematch of a league phase encounter in North London that Arsenal won 2-0, but six months has made a dramatic difference for the French champions. They are now the second favorites to win the Champions League, though a competitive tie is in store for both sides.

Arsenal are just two weeks removed from their demolition of Real Madrid, hitting a new high on their years-long upward trajectory under manager Mikel Arteta. These are still two teams at different junctures, though – while PSG are on treble watch, this season is merely an introduction to the new tactical look designed by Luis Enrique. Arsenal, meanwhile, may need a trophy to prove that they have not plateaued in Arteta's fifth season in charge.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, odds

Date : Tuesday, April 29 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 29 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, England TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (Star Cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network)

CBS | Paramount+ (Star Cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network) Odds: Arsenal +105; Draw +250; Paris Saint-Germain +250

Last meeting

Arsenal enjoyed a fairly straightforward 2-0 win in October thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. It was an example of the Gunners at their best – though their need for an out-and-out goalscorer was still very real, they were efficient that day and put five of their six shots on target. They also beat PSG in the expected goals battle, generating 0.71 xG to the visitors' 0.4 xG from 10 shots. It was an unimpressive outing for Enrique's side, one that spoke to the difficulty of their league phase draw and tempered expectations for their first season without Kylian Mbappe, though the mood has changed considerably in the French capital since.

What Arsenal are saying

Champions League semifinals are few and far between in Arsenal's history, especially up against a side with some experience at this stage of the competition. The Gunners, though, carry a different type of confidence after their statement-making display against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, resulting in a mindset shift for the hosts. As Arteta described it in his pre-match remarks on Monday, Arsenal can now match their talent with a belief they can go all the way.

"It's just visualising it," he said. "To be convinced. You go on that pitch thinking we're going to beat them, we're going to be better than them tomorrow and do everything we understand is the right thing to win the game. Go there with a conviction. Feel the conviction around, that is key. To create that energy, we are going to be much closer to winning the game. That's what I feel in the team. That we are really looking forward to playing the game tomorrow and we're going to give our very best to win the game."

What Paris Saint-Germain are saying

Confidence comes with the territory of notching a spot in the Champions League, especially for a PSG side that surprised many with their deep run. It helps that Enrique's side have a decent track record against English sides – they beat Manchester City in the league phase before wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa in the knockouts, leading Enrique to share some fighting words on Monday.

"In terms of confidence, it is very positive for us," Enrique said. "We beat Liverpool and they won the Premier League this year. But that doesn't mean anything because every single match is different. Everybody speaks about the Premier League as being the best league in the world. I don't know if I agree or not. But we are full of confidence and looking forward to playing in the semifinal."

The one English team they have not managed to beat yet is Arsenal, though Enrique argued that PSG are a much different side than the one that played in North London in the fall.

"The game that you are talking about took place on 1 October so that was seven or eight months ago," he said. "There are huge differences between now and then. I have reviewed the game, and seen how far our game has come and we are better now. We are a more complete team."

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurien Timber, Wlliam Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Bakayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, FabianRuiz ; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Player to watch

Declan Rice, Arsenal: Arsenal may have put five past Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, but the foundation of their impressive performance over two legs was a rock-solid defense that almost completely shut out Los Blancos' star-studded offense. Declan Rice was crucial to that showing because of his ability to stop Real Madrid in their tracks, though the two goals in the first leg were a nice bonus. Up against a PSG side whose unique press makes them an attacking force, Rice will be counted on to put together another batch of impressive performances to keep the visitors at bay – and potentially put Arsenal one step closer to their first Champions League final in nearly 20 years.

Storyline to watch

Paris Saint-Germain on treble watch: There are two teams left that can win the treble – Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. PSG have already clinched the Ligue 1 title and it would come as no surprise if they beat Reims in the Coupe de France final in May, though a league and cup double was still expected of this side, rebuild or not. It is their Champions League form that will define not only their season but the measuring stick by which we will judge this youth-focused version of Enrique's team for the next several years. Even before a ball is kicked in the Champions League semifinals, there's no denying that they have impressed and have earned their status as Europe's most entertaining team. The question, as it has been since the day they knocked out Liverpool in the round of 16, is how high they can go not only today, but in the near future.

Prediction

There is a reason Thierry Henry said this PSG team would be harder to play against than Real Madrid – Enrique has masterfully re-envisioned his team in a way that challenges opponents through their press and their strong attacking output. Even for a defense as talented as Arsenal's, facing PSG will offer a unique task that may favor the visitors ever so slightly. Expect a competitive first leg but one that could tilt in PSG's favor ahead of a crucial game in Paris next week. Pick: Arsenal 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Semifinals TV schedule

