Arsenal will be out for revenge when they host Porto in the second leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Gunners have been in strong form across all competition but were stunned in the first leg, failing to record a shot on target in a 1-0 loss. They have gone on to win three straight domestic matches and move to first in the Premier League table, while Porto are unbeaten in four straight across all competition following their surprise win in the first leg.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Porto odds list Arsenal as -475 favorites (risk $475 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Porto listed as +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Porto vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Porto date: Tuesday, March 12

Arsenal vs. Porto time: 4 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Porto live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Porto vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

For Arsenal vs. Porto, Eimer is picking Arsenal to hit over the 2.5 goal team total for a +105 payout. The expert is confident that the Gunners will rebound after their uncharacteristic loss in Portugal by returning to the style of play that makes them so successful. Eimer explains that Arsenal tried to play the first leg of the match too slow, and believes they will be heavy on attack while Porto takes a more defensive approach and parks the bus.



Eimer doesn't think Porto will be easy to beat, however, given how confident they are. Since defeating Arsenal, they have gone on to beat Santa Clara 2-1 in the Taco de Portugal, get a huge 5-0 win against rivals Benfica and a 3-0 win against derby rivals Portimonense.

"Arsenal are heavy favorites here and I expect them to win, but Porto will make it tricky for them," Eimer told SportsLine. "The visitors play a wonderful low-block that can be hard to break, so expect this match to be chippy and tricky for both sides." Stream the game here.

