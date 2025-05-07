Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to punching their ticket to the UEFA Champions League final, but they must first secure a positive result against Arsenal on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Parisians took the lead on aggregate after securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the competition. The Gunners will look for revenge on the road, and their starters could press for more offense after suffering a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Arsenal odds list the hosts as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are Green's Champions League picks and predictions for Arsenal vs. PSG on Wednesday:

Under 2.5 goals (+120)

The expert notes that both of the previous meetings between these teams saw under 2.5 goals scored. Green notes the Gunners will likely take more risks since they are down in the aggregate scoring, but still sees PSG keeping this game tight on home soil.

Arsenal/Draw double chance (-160)

The Gunners are expected to channel a lot of frustration since they followed the 1-0 loss to PSG with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. While the defense is depleted due to injuries, the return of holding midfielder Thomas Partey could help give Arsenal a boost on enemy soil.



"Arsenal are the clear underdogs for the second leg, but their season rests upon this game, and they should be pretty competitive with Partey back in the midfield, so they could get a result in Paris," Green told SportsLine.