Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven face off in Thursday in the first of two games that are likely to decide who finishes top in Group A of the Europa League. The English side hold the advantage going into the home fixture between these two, which was delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, having taken maximum points from their first two games.

PSV, on the other hand, were held at home by Bodo/Glimt, a result that has them playing catch up. Still their results since suggest they could give Arsenal quite a few difficulties in north London. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Arsenal -200; Draw +350; PSV +480 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Storylines

Arsenal: Competing on two fronts seemed to have already taken plenty out of Arsenal legs on Sunday as they clambered to victory away to Leeds. What they could really do with is having Group A wrapped up as swiftly as possible, allowing them to blood youngsters and fringe players in the remainder of their Europa League games. Since they last played in this competition the value of top spot has only increased, coming as it does with a bye into the last 16.

"In Europe when you have the chance to take advantage you have to do it," said Mikel Arteta. "It's always very unpredictable what can happen in the next game. You have to go away and we know the level of the other teams as well. What I can say watching them [PSV] and what they are doing domestically, internationally, [it will be] a really tough match."

PSV: Clubs with deep pockets will be surveying events at the Emirates with plenty of intrigue on Thursday as a host of highly rated prospects take to the field. Chief among them will be Cody Gakpo, who has 24 goal involvements in 18 games across all competitions this season. The Dutch forward is wanted by Leeds United and Manchester United whilst Arsenal themselves have taken a close interest in the 23 year old.

"I always said if I stay here, it's my childhood club," Gakpo told The Times of London this week, in an interview where he revealed he had spoken to Erik ten Hag about moving to Manchester United. "It's not a punishment.I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.

"But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me but I recovered pretty quickly."

Prediction

This game offers a real chance for PSV's young talents to prove their worth against a rotated Arsenal side. They might just blow this group wide open. PICK: Arsenal 1, PSV 2