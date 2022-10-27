2022 Europa League action continues on Thursday when PSV Eindhoven hosts Arsenal on Paramount+. Arsenal already secured advancement to the knockout round by winning their first four group stage matches, so the current Premier League leaders will have a decision on their hands: rotate the club heavily to stay healthy and well-rested for Premier League play or go after the point to clinch the top spot in the group? Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven are second in Group A and heading towards a potential showdown with Bodo/Glimt on the final matchday to advance unless they can secure a victory. You can see what happens when you stream this matchup on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Phillips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Arsenal vs. PSV odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the +135 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with PSV as the +170 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSV

Arsenal vs. PSV date: Thursday, October 27

Arsenal vs. PSV time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for PSV vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the PSV vs. Arsenal picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 10-7 over his past 17 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Arsenal vs. PSV, Green is picking Arsenal (draw no bet) for a -130 payout. In what has been a magical season for the Gunners thus far, Arsenal sit atop the English Premier League table through 11 matches and have already secured advancement in the UEFA Europa League. However, Mikel Arteta has still committed to putting out a strong squad on Thursday based on his comments after last week's 1-0 win over PSV.

"I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door (saying) 'I want to play, I want to win the game'," Arteta said when asked about playing star midfielder Bukayo Saka last week. The squad will feature rotation given the intensity of this fall's schedule with the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but Green is expecting a handful of mainstays to anchor Arsenal.

"(PSV) have conceded 18 goals in just 11 league games this season, and their leaky defense is unlikely to keep Nketiah, Vieira, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus at bay on Thursday," Green told SportsLine. "Much will depend on Arteta's team selection, but if he sends out a strong starting 11, the Gunners should win this match." Stream the match here.

