UEFA Champions League action continues on Wednesday with a match between Arsenal F.C. and PSV Eindhoven on Paramount+. The two sides each won one match when they faced each other in Europa League last season and placed second in their respective leagues in order to return to Champions League. The Gunners have four wins and one draw through their first five Premier League matches this season, while PSV leads Eredivisie with five straight victories. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven odds list Arsenal as the -265 favorites (risk $265 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with PSV as the +675 underdogs. A draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and take half-off an annual plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

How to watch PSV vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. PSV date: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Arsenal vs. PSV time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. PSV live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

UEFA Champions League picks for PSV vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Arsenal vs. PSV, Green is picking both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout. The expert expects a serious matchup for both sides as each are playing very well in their respective leagues. He does give the edge to Arsenal, however, even though PSV are undefeated in their last night matches across all competition.

"PSV is an attacking team which is typically involved in high-scoring games," Green told SportsLine. "However, Arsenal has a great deal of quality in midfield, and Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice should dictate the tempo of this game. PSV's defense is unaccustomed to facing the sort of quality that Arsenal can call upon, and Arteta's men should outgun their opponents in this match." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.